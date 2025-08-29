MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Former OC of Narkeldanga police station gets bail in murder case

The CBI arrested Sen and two of his colleagues in July after the agency mentioned their names in the second supplementary chargesheet

Our Bureau Published 29.08.25, 10:38 AM
Representational image

The former officer-in-charge of Narkeldanga police station, Subhajit Sen, who retired as an assistant commissioner of Kolkata Police last year, was granted conditional bail on Thursday in connection with the murder of BJP activist Avijit Sarkar in 2021.

Sarkar, a BJP activist, was murdered at Kankurgachi during the post-poll violence allegedly carried out by ruling Trinamool Congress supporters in 2021.

On Thursday, Justice Subhra Ghosh of Calcutta High Court imposed certain conditions while granting bail to the former cop.

Sen’s former colleague Ratna Sarkar, who was the investigating officer of the case at Narkeldanga police station, and home guard Dipankar Debnath, who was posted at Narkeldanga police station in 2021, were granted bail earlier this month.

