Former Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal apologises for naming RG Kar doctor

Former Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal submitted an “unconditional apology” before the high court on Thursday for inadvertently naming the slain RG Kar doctor.

A PIL had been filed against Goyal, now additional director-general of Bengal Police’s Special Task Force, for allegedly identifying the doctor at a media briefing.

The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee was found raped and murdered at the hospital on August 9 last year.

The matter came up before a division bench of Justices Rajasekhar Mantha and Ajay Kumar Gupta.

Goyal tendered an unconditional apology through a letter submitted to the bench. Advocate-general Kishore Datta handed the letter to the court.

Considering the apology, the court dismissed the case.

Justice Mantha said a training programme must be held involving state and city police personnel to raise awareness about protecting the identity of a woman or her family in such cases.

Advocate Vijay Kumar Singhal, who had moved court seeking contempt proceedings against the former police chief, said after the order: “My intention is fulfilled. The bench said in open court that the act is not desirable for a city police chief.”