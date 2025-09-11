Five killed in separate road accidents across Calcutta over past two days

Five people lost their lives in separate crashes across the city on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A 75-year-old woman died after she was hit by a government bus on Dargah Road at Park Circus on Wednesday afternoon. Police said Sursathiya Debi, a resident of Rifle Range Road, was walking along the road when she was hit by a bus around 12.10pm.

The woman was taken to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital where she was declared dead. The cops have seized the bus and arrested the driver.

Four more fatal crashes were reported at Golf Green, Garfa, Parnasree and Bhangar either early on Wednesday or on Tuesday.

At Parnasree, a 25-year-old motorcyclist Amit Mahapatra died when his two-wheeler skidded and crashed on Airport Road on Wednesday morning. Mahapatra was declared dead at SSKM Hospital, the cops said.

On Tuesday night, a 66-year-old man was hit by a truck on the Prince Anwar Shah Road connector. Narendranath Maitra was taken to MR Bangur Hospital where he was declared dead. The cops have seized the truck and arrested its driver.

At Golf Green, a 65-year-old pedestrian was hit by an autorickshaw on Prince Gholam Mohammad Shah Road on Tuesday afternoon. Gandhari Sardar was taken to MR Bangur Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries a few hours later. The auto driver has been arrested and the vehicle seized.

A 24-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a truck at Polerhat in Bhangar on Tuesday. Mustakin Shah was declared dead at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The police have seized the truck and arrested the driver.