Fire breaks out at Chinese restaurant in Kolkata’s Ballygunge

A fire broke out at a restaurant in south Kolkata's Ballygunge area on Tuesday, officials said.

The blaze was spotted around 3.30 pm at the Chinese restaurant, and five fire engines brought it under control in 30 minutes, they said.

There was no report of any casualty, with all guests and staff rescued immediately after the flames were spotted, they added.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.