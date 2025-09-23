MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 23 September 2025

Fire breaks out at Chinese restaurant in Kolkata’s Ballygunge

There was no report of any casualty, with all guests and staff rescued immediately after the flames were spotted

PTI Published 23.09.25, 05:52 PM
The blaze at the restaurant in Kolkata on September 23, 2025

The blaze at the restaurant in Kolkata on September 23, 2025 Amit Datta

A fire broke out at a restaurant in south Kolkata's Ballygunge area on Tuesday, officials said.

The blaze was spotted around 3.30 pm at the Chinese restaurant, and five fire engines brought it under control in 30 minutes, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was no report of any casualty, with all guests and staff rescued immediately after the flames were spotted, they added.

Also Read

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Chinese South Kolkata
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

How Kolkata’s 24-hour rainfall stacks up against deluges in other metros this monsoon

The rainfall, which began close to midnight in the city, intensified into a steady five-hour spell that caused widespread waterlogging and disruption
Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Quote left Quote right

Floodwater has entered the homes of many people. CESC responsible for the deaths

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT