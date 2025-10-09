Fire at Jodhpur Park market: Two shops damaged, firefighter lands in hospital

A fire broke out in the Jodhpur Park market in south Calcutta on Wednesday afternoon, damaging two shops.

A firefighter, aged 50, suffered from suffocation during the rescue operation. Anil Pal, who is from the Tollygunge fire brigade, was admitted to EEDF Hospital with acute shortness of breath, police said.

The fire began around 3.30pm in a shop that sold cold-pressed mustard oil and quickly spread to a nearby grocery store, according to traders.

Thick smoke filled the area within moments, with flames shooting up from the tin-covered rooftops.

The smoke spiralled upwards, leaving residents in a state of panic.

The Jodhpur Park market is a popular destination in southern Calcutta, known for selling a variety of essential items, including vegetables, fish, meat, chicken, and more. The shops are lined up next to each other, all covered with tin roofs.

“When the fire broke out, the market was nearly deserted, as most shop owners

had already left for the day. The shops that were affected were situated at one end of the market. Those who were present attempted to extinguish the flames using the water available in the market,” said a senior officer from the fire and emergency services department.

A fire tender from the Gariahat fire station arrived at the scene shortly after. Additional fire tenders were later sent from Tollygunge fire brigade station.

The heat from the fire caused some of the tin sheets on the roofs of the shops to warp.

“Pal was part of the firefighting team and fell ill while navigating through a thick cloud of smoke to assist his fellow team members. It appears that an electrical short circuit caused the fire. A forensic report will confirm the exact cause of the fire,” said a senior officer from the Lake police station.

Several shop owners, who had left for the day, rushed back after hearing about the fire.

Some joined the firefighters in extinguishing the flames, while others ensured that the fire tenders had unobstructed access to the market.

The police set up barricades to facilitate the movement of fire tenders and ensure they could reach the scene.