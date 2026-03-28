Fifth suspect arrested in Rahul Dey murder in Garia residential area

Police on Friday arrested another man in connection with the murder of Rahul Dey, who was shot dead at his friend’s place at Ganguly Bagan, a residential neighbourhood near Garia, on Thursday morning.

Earlier, the police had arrested four others in this case.

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The fifth person arrested was identified as Akash Mondal alias Raju Mukhia, a resident of 50, Sultan Alam Road in the Charu Market area.

Mondal was allegedly part of the gang that entered the terrace where Dey and his friends were having dinner and drinking, and opened fire.

Dey was killed, and a bullet grazed the head of his host, Jeet Mukherjee.

The easy availability of firearms and the manner in which a group of criminals opened fire — killing one and narrowly missing another — has left the residential neighbourhood near Patuli shaken.

“The police should answer why these men are allowed to walk free despite their names being linked to so many criminal cases,” said a resident of Purba Phool Bagan, requesting anonymity.

Dey, 30, a resident of the neighbouring Bijoygarh area, had gone to Mukherjee’s home on Wednesday night.

He was dead on the spot after being shot in the head.

Mukherjee survived but was allegedly beaten up with rods and heavy objects that left multiple fractures in his legs.

Eyewitnesses said they saw one of the alleged assailants carrying a white helmet, which was covered in

blood when the group left the scene.

“One of them had a helmet in hand. It was white and mostly covered in blood. It looked like it had been used to hit someone,” said a

neighbour.

Sources in the neighbourhood said that Mukherjee and the alleged gang of Jayanta Ghosh were “once friends” and were often seen hanging out together.

“Jeet Mukherjee was away from his home for several years and lived in an apartment in Netaji Nagar, where he made friends with Jayanta Ghosh and Sukumar Rajak. However, Mukherjee had this habit of abusing people

once he consumed alcohol. We are checking if he had

done something that triggered the incident,” one police

investigator said.

Sources said there are at least nine criminal cases — ranging from assault and illegal possession of arms to theft — against Mukherjee.

Another officer said that according to the preliminary investigation, Mukherjee quarrelled with one of the accused, Raja Banik, a few days ago, which may have contributed to the incident.

The police have charged the arrested men with Rahul and sections under the Arms Act.

Sources said Jayanta Ghosh had denied being at the crime scene. The police are verifying his claims.

Based on the statements of the men in custody, the police are also looking for a man named Sukumar Rajak.

“He, too, has many criminal cases against him. He is into the real estate syndicate business and operates in the Regent Park, Patuli, Narendrapur and Sonarpur areas. We are looking for him,” said an officer attached to the probe.

According to the statement of at least one of the accused, it was Rajak who killed Dey.

“We will verify the statements of all the accused and the victim,” said a senior officer of Patuli police station.