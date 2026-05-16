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regular-article-logo Saturday, 16 May 2026

Presidency Correctional Home officials suspended over mobile phones, SIM cards found inside jail

The suspensions came a day after police and the jail officials carried out a joint search operation inside the jail and seized 23 mobile phones and more than 30 SIM cards

Our Special Correspondent Published 16.05.26, 05:26 AM
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari File picture

Two senior officials of the Presidency correctional home were suspended by the state government on Friday, said chief minister Suvendu Adhikari.

The suspensions came a day after police and the jail officials carried out a joint search operation inside the jail and seized 23 mobile phones and more than 30 SIM cards.

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Suvendu said that superintendent of Presidency Jail, N. Kujur, and chief controller Dipta Gharai have been suspended. “There could have been support or complacency from the previous government as well. We received the information and it was verified through the director-general (correctional services),” he said.

He said the state’s criminal network is being operated from prisons. “This is not something that has started today. It has continued for years. There is deep-rooted corruption. It will take time to dismantle it,” he said.

Suvendu said that similar complaints have been received from several correctional homes, from Dum Dum Central Jail to Berhampore.

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Presidency Jail Suspended Mobile Phones SIM Cards Criminal Activities
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