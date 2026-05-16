Stem cell and cellular therapy transplantation unit opens at Ruby General Hospital

Ruby General Hospital inaugurated a dedicated stem cell and cellular therapy transplantation unit, known as a bone marrow transplant (BMT) unit in common parlance, on Friday.

A bone marrow transplant is a specialised medical procedure in which damaged or diseased bone marrow is replaced with healthy stem cells. It is often needed for patients with leukaemia and lymphoma, severe anaemia, aplastic anaemia, and certain genetic or immune disorders.

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The unit at the hospital’s cancer centre will comprise six specialised isolation rooms fitted with high-efficiency particulate air filtration systems designed to capture micro-airborne particles.

“The new facilities will be sterilised as it is very important to keep the rooms disinfected,” said Subhasish Dutta, chief general manager (operations).

The unit was inaugurated by directors Sourav Dutta and Ruby Dutta, and in the presence of founder-chairman, Kamal Kumar Dutta. “This state-of-the-art facility will provide life-saving treatment to patients,” said Kamal Kumar.

Full services at the unit will begin next week. The total cost of the process is between ₹8 and ₹13 lakh, he said.

Tupan Kanti Dolai, senior haematologist and bone marrow transplant specialist, said:” The unit would help bridge the gap in access to specialised transplant care in eastern India.”