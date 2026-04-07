Fearful and uncertain, voters raise concerns over abandonment of rights at protest rally

The uncertainty and frustration over the controversial SIR came to the fore in a rally in the heart of the city on Monday.

Many participants voiced concern over their electoral status and the lack of clarity surrounding the process.

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Suja Uddin Molla, 43, a resident of Metiabruz, said that four of his 12 family members were under adjudication.

“One of my elder brothers and three of my sisters-in-law are under adjudication. All of them were even called for hearings. There was a mismatch in my brother’s name spelling in the 2002 electoral list, and my sisters-in-law were flagged due to a change in

address after marriage,” he said.

Molla, who runs a wholesale garment store, said that despite multiple submissions of documents, the scrutiny had not been carried out properly.

A collective of rights organisations marched from Subodh Mallick Square to Y Channel via SN Banerjee Road, demanding that voter rights be reinstated without any political influence. Protesters said that the ongoing scrutiny and revision process has left many genuine voters in limbo.

Twelve supplementary lists had been published till Monday evening, where hundreds of voters were approved or deleted.

For many, the process has triggered anxiety, with little understanding of the next course of action.

“Even our BLO’s name is under adjudication. We are checking every supplementary list but cannot find our names. The tension is too much,” Molla said.

Several other voters echoed similar concerns. Many said they didn’t know how to approach tribunals.

Ramjan Ali Molla, 26, said he, along with his brother and sister, had been placed under adjudication. “We were called for a hearing and questioned on how a father could have more than six children. We are eight siblings, and five of us are under adjudication. We have submitted Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and educational certificates, yet our names remain under scrutiny,” he said.

He added that the family had been repeatedly checking updated lists. “Every time a new list is published, we check it multiple times. We are confused about which door to knock. Even the help desk in our area says there is little they can do if a name is under adjudication except ask us to wait,” he said.

Those deleted from the electoral rolls must file appeals challenging their exclusion. Nineteen tribunals, headed by retired high court judges, have been set up to hear such cases.

Kushal Debnath, one of the organisers of the rally, said the burden of the process was falling on voters. “It is always the voters who suffer. Earlier, they were deprived due to political pressure; now they are facing judicial pressure. This goes against constitutional rights and must be stopped,” he said.