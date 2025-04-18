Fake job and visa racket busted, suspect arrested at Garden Reach

A man from Visakhapatnam has been arrested in Calcutta for allegedly running a fake job racket and supplying counterfeit visas.

Police said Rohan Agarwal, 47, ran a call centre Garden Reach for fake recruitments. Agarwal was arrested at Garden Reach on Wednesday.

“Rohan Agarwal and his associates used to pretend to be proprietors of various fake companies and ran a fake recruitment call centre from the 5th floor of B-27, Iron Gate Road in Garden Reach,” said an officer of Garden Reach poliçe station.

Agarwal and his men would charge hefty amounts from job aspirants, promising them jobs abroad.

“They would also supply fake visas and pre-activated SIM cards to the candidates,” said the officer.

Based on specific information, the police started a suo motu case and raided the call centre on Wednesday.

The police said they seized fake visas, SIM cards, counterfeit seals and digital devices from the call centre.

A search is on for other members of the racket.

A senior police officer said they were trying to retrieve a list of clients whom the racketeers had duped.

The racketeers used to arrange fake visas for the US and Australia. The victims who have been cheated by the group are mostly from outside Bengal. Kolkata Police are trying to identify them.

The police said Agarwal had been charged with cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and sections of the Information Technology Act.

The racketeers used to take original passports from the job applicants and keep the bluebooks with themselves on the pretext of arranging their visas, the police said.

Cops said they were investigating the purpose of keeping the passports and whether any of the documents were misused.

“People willing to go abroad should get their visa only from authorised agencies,” said an officer of the Port Division of Kolkata Police.