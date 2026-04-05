Election Commission suspends four senior Kolkata Police officers over roadshow clash

The Election Commission on Saturday suspended four senior Kolkata Police officers for their alleged failure to maintain law and order during a roadshow in Bhabanipur on Thursday, when Union home minister Amit Shah accompanied BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to file his nomination.

Disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against the officers: Siddartha Dutta, deputy commissioner of police (II), south division; Priyankar Chakraborty, officer-in-charge of Alipore police station; Chandi Charan Banerjee, additional officer-in-charge of the same police station; and Saurabh Chatterjee, a sergeant with the police station.

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In a notice to the state’s chief secretary on Saturday evening, the EC said: “The directions of the Commission to be implemented with immediate effect and a compliance report in this regard be sent by 11am on 05.04.2026.”

The notice also instructed the chief secretary to “furnish a proposal to fill up the resultant vacant posts”. Copies were sent to Bengal’s chief electoral officer, the home secretary and the commissioner of Kolkata Police.

“We have already showcaused two deputy commissioners of police from the south division and drawn up three FIRs, including two at Alipore and one at Kalighat police stations,” a senior Kolkata Police officer said. “We will send a compliance report as desired by the EC.”

On Thursday, Shah led the roadshow, which began in front of Asutosh College on SP Mukherjee Road. Tensions flared at least twice during the procession, as BJP and Trinamool supporters nearly came to blows.

During Shah’s visit to Kalighat, a large crowd gathered on the sidelines, waving black flags and shouting “Go Back”. Some also displayed shoes and slippers in protest.

Near the Survey Building in Alipore, where the BJP held a public meeting with formal permission, a group of Trinamool supporters allegedly barged in without prior intimation, sparking a melee that escalated into clashes between the two groups.

On Friday, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand showcaused Dutta, deputy commissioner-II (south division), and Manas Roy, deputy commissioner-II (reserve force), who were in charge of the two venues. Dutta was on duty at the Survey Building, while Roy was posted at Kalighat during the disturbances.

The EC’s notice on Saturday did not mention Roy.