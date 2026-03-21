Eid eve sees Kolkata markets throng with shoppers, homes ready for celebrations

The city buzzed with last-minute shoppers and festive preparations on the eve of Eid Ul-Fitr. Indoors, families worked hard decorating their homes and preparing food for guests. Outside, markets and streets teemed with excitement.

On Friday evening, Rabindra Sarani near Nakhoda Masjid was crowded with people. Food stalls did steady business and kurta stores had long queues of men. New Market was packed with shoppers; women bought salwar kameez, bangles and other festive essentials.

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A resident of Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road said the day had been spent cleaning and decorating their home and preparing food for Saturday. “My wife and I went to get mehendi applied on her hands in the evening. We will go to a local mosque for prayers on Saturday morning,“ he said.

Nakhoda Masjid will hold special Eid Ul-Fitr prayers from 7.30am on Saturday. The prayers on Red Road will begin at 9am.

A notification from Kolkata Police stated that Red Road would remain closed to traffic from 10pm on Friday until noon on Saturday. Entry of vehicles, including trams, will be suspended or diverted on more than 75 roads between 4am and noon on Saturday.

Md Ismail, 36, his wife Sabina, 29, and their six-year-old son Akbar visited Rabindra Sarani on the eve of Eid. After shopping, they went to Nakhoda Masjid for evening prayers.

A central Calcutta resident said many families spend a quiet celebration at home. “After the month of Ramzan, it is a day of rest and family bonding,“ he said.

Ramzan also marks a time for giving. The tradition of zakat sees Muslims donate to the needy and less privileged.