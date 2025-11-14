ED summons Sujit Bose’s family; wife, son, daughter called next week in municipality hiring probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing alleged fund transfers in the multicrore irregularities in municipal appointments across the state, has summoned the wife, son, and daughter of Sujit Bose, Trinamool Congress leader and minister for fire and emergency services.

Sources in the central investigating agency said Bose’s wife, son, and daughter have been asked to appear for questioning next week. The minister’s family members are likely to be interrogated about the source of some funds that investigators allege form part of the proceeds of crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bose was unavailable for comment. Calls to him from Metro on Thursday went unanswered.

The summons for three members of his family come a month after separate ED teams carried out search and seizure operations at eight locations linked to the minister.

On October 10, multiple teams of ED officers visited Bose’s Salt Lake office, a restaurant reportedly owned by his son, the residence of Nital Dutta — vice-chairman of South Dum Dum Municipality and a close aide of Bose — and the houses of a chartered accountant and an auditor at Nagerbazar and Kankurgachi.

The searches, the agency said, led to the recovery of several “incriminating documents”.

“ED, Kolkata Zonal Office, has conducted a search operation at 13 places on 10.10.2025 in and around Kolkata in the Municipality Recruitment Scam of West Bengal. The premises covered during the search include the office of Sujit Bose, MLA & Minister of Fire & Emergency Services, West Bengal, and that of his firms, among others. During the searches, various incriminating documents, including property documents, digital devices, and unexplained cash amounting to ₹45 lakh have been seized,” the agency said in a release.

More than a fortnight later, between October 28 and 29, the agency continued its search and seizure operations in connection with the same probe into alleged recruitment irregularities in municipalities.

“The premises covered during searches include the offices and residences of associates of the main suspects/ accused of the Municipality Recruitment Scam. Premises of Radiant Enterprise Pvt Ltd, Garodia Securities Ltd, Jeet Construction and Consultants etc., were searched along with the residences of the Promoters/ Directors of these companies/ firms. During the searches, various incriminating documents, including property documents, digital devices, and cash amounting to ₹3 crore (approx.) have been seized,” the ED said in another release.

Senior officers said investigators were trying to trace assets, including movable and immovable properties, bank accounts, and multiple purchases by different individuals and firms, to determine where the alleged proceeds of crime were parked.

“We would like to know from the three members of the family, separately, about the source of funds used to make different assets, as well as the timing of certain property purchases,” a senior ED official said, declining to elaborate.

According to sources in the agency, the probe was triggered by findings in 2023 suggesting that Ayan Sil — allegedly involved in irregularities in the recruitment process for government-aided schools — also allegedly played a role in recruiting around 5,000 candidates to permanent posts in about 60 municipalities across the state.

There are 123 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in Bengal.

Under the scanner are several civic bodies in and around Calcutta, including South Dum Dum, Kamarhati, Panihati, North Dum Dum, and Baranagar municipalities, as well as a few in north Bengal.

Officials in the state urban development department said the total sanctioned strength in the 123 municipalities and seven municipal corporations (excluding the Kolkata Municipal Corporation) is just over 79,000, while the current workforce is around 39,000.

Before the 2018-19 financial year, recruitment in municipalities was conducted through agencies recommended by the Directorate of Local Bodies (DLB), officials added.

These agencies were chosen based on bids submitted after a tender process.

“This system was later scrapped, and the West Bengal Municipal Service Commission was entrusted with handling all municipal recruitments,” said an official.

Sil’s firm, ABS Infozon, was allegedly involved in recruiting close to 5,000 candidates in around 60 municipalities, according to ED sources.

The Trinamool slammed the decision to question Bose’s family.

“The ED and the CBI always step up their activities in Bengal ahead of elections. This has happened before, and people in Bengal are used to seeing this. It’s a clear political conspiracy,” said Trinamool spokesperson Arup Chakraborty.