ED arrests two real estate developers for alleged ‘links’ to coal smuggling in Asansol and Durgapur

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested two real estate developers with alleged links to a coal smuggling syndicate in Asansol and Durgapur following their contradictory statements during the interrogation on Tuesday.

The businessmen, Chinmoy Mondal and his nephew Kiran Khan, along with a sub-inspector of police, Monoranjan Mondal, were summoned for interrogation at the CGO complex in Calcutta on Monday.

Chinmoy and Kiran turned up for interrogations, but the police officer did not.

Sources in the ED said Monoranjan, who was recently posted as the officer-in-charge at the Budbud police station, has been avoiding interrogations despite repeated summonses since February 3. Earlier, Monoranjan was posted at the special branch.

However, an order was issued on Tuesday, cancelling Monoranjan’s posting as the Budbud OC. He has been asked to join his previous post.

Sources within the ED stated that Monoranjan had been allegedly managing a coal smuggling syndicate in collusion with Chinmoy and various senior police personnel in Asansol and Durgapur between 2023 and 2025. Earlier this month, the ED carried out a raid at Monoranjan’s residence in Durgapur, which lasted for nine hours.

The ED arrested Chinmoy and Kiran on Tuesday and produced them in the special court of the ED in Calcutta. They have been sent to ED custody till February 18.

ED officers have found unaccounted money of around ₹150 crore in their bank accounts.

Chinmoy, from Durgapur, and Kiran, from Raniganj, were associates of the alleged kingpin of the coal smuggling syndicate, Anup Majhi.

“They used to invest money earned from coal smuggling into real estate,” said a source.

The ED and the CBI have been probing the multi-crore coal scam in Bengal since November 2020.