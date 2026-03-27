Easter treats get costly as bakeries in Kolkata switch from LPG to electric ovens

Long working hours and rising costs are weighing on the city’s bakeries and confectioneries as Easter approaches, amid an LPG shortage.

This is one of the busiest periods for bakeries, big or small, as they prepare traditional Easter treats — from simnel cakes and marzipan eggs to chick-shaped sugar cookies and the much-loved hot cross buns, all of which appear only at this time of year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lovey Kapur of Kookie Jar described the shift from gas to electric ovens: “We had LPG ovens, but now we have moved to electric ovens. We are using a very small amount of LPG but baking everything in the electric oven, which is far more costly, but we are keeping the show going.” The brand made the transition about two weeks ago.

“Initially, it was 50-50, but now it’s 100% electric baking,” Kapur said.

Kookie Jar, which needed around 10 cylinders a day across its five outlets,

has not increased prices, hoping the situation is

temporary. “We hope we will be able to tide over it,” Kapur said.

The LPG crunch began nearly a month ago after the war in West Asia broke out on February 28. Hotels and restaurants reliant on commercial cylinders were among the first to feel the impact.

Saldanha Bakery responded by introducing induction tops alongside electric ovens, yet the

strain remains.

“Over the years, we have used LPG, but now with this crisis, we have had to bring in electric ovens and induction tops. This is a busy period, and we have to think about how to meet the demand,” said Debra Alexander of Saldanha.

Initially, Saldanha purchased two induction tops, which proved insufficient, prompting them to order three more. “You cannot put too much weight on an induction because these are glass tops. One gets used to cooking in one medium, and now suddenly, with this transition, you have to be more vigilant so the food doesn’t burn,” Alexander explained.

With Easter around the corner, advance orders from corporate clients and friends are pouring in. “Next week is Easter, and people order in advance. With electric ovens and induction tops, we have to take the price hit and put in more hours to meet the demand,” she said.

Saldanha raises prices only once a year, and Alexander added: “We cannot do so with every crisis.”

Most bakeries expect to be fully stocked with Easter goodies by Friday, a week before Good Friday. Hot cross buns have already begun selling steadily.

Small entrepreneurs, who rely on this season for brisk business, are feeling the pinch more acutely.

Shelley Joseph, who operates out of Picnic Garden making Easter eggs and bunny lollipops, said she is struggling to melt chocolate.

“For baking, I am using the microwave, but I prefer melting chocolate on the gas stove because I can do it on low or medium flame. In a microwave, the texture isn’t right,” Joseph said.

She has ordered an induction, but it is still “on the way”, and she hopes to have it before the season ends.

Another baker, Reece Kyle Gallot, is managing by delaying bulk orders.

“I am waiting for bulk orders and then using the gas stove to melt the chocolate. Otherwise, I would run out of LPG,” he said.