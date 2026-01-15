Doctors’ front severs ties with Aniket Mahata over executive committee dispute

The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) announced on Wednesday that it has terminated all association with Aniket Mahata, who previously served as the president of the front but disagreed with the creation of an executive committee, deeming it “undemocratic”.

On December 31, Mahata had announced his resignation as the president of the five-member trust that helmed the front.

Later, Mahata announced that he would not serve as a senior resident in a state-run hospital, a decision he said he was forced to take as the government refused to depute him to RG Kar hospital despite court orders.

On Wednesday, members of the front stated that Mahata’s actions have worked to the state government’s advantage, and they failed to set up a meeting with Mahata despite sending him emails.

“The WBJDF has severed all kinds of organisational ties with Aniket Mahata,” said Pulastya Acharya, a member of the front.

“We tried to seek a meeting with Mahata through emails. We wanted to find a solution, but unfortunately, we did not receive any response from him,” said Acharya, also a junior doctor.

Another junior doctor said Mahata’s resignation had worked to the government’s advantage.

“Mahata’s decision to step down from the post of senior resident allows people

to raise doubts about our motives. We do not support the way Mahata has sought ₹30 lakh from people to pay the bond money for not serving as a senior resident in state-run hospitals,” said the doctor.

Every doctor who completes a postgraduate degree from a medical college is obligated to serve for three years as a senior resident, or pay a penalty of ₹10 lakh for each year of non-service.

A third junior doctor said the WBJDF was not limited to a handful of individuals.

“WBJDF is not a body of five members. Everyone who stood with us throughout the movement is part of the front. The executive committee has over 35 members. It is better to have the opinion of so many people than only five,” said the

junior doctor.

The WBJDF also launched its official website on Wednesday. Doctors and healthcare workers can enrol as lifetime members for a registration fee of ₹9 and raise complaints related to the healthcare sector under the banner of WBJDF.

The website also features a WBJDF Companion section, where individuals from any organisation can register and raise workplace-related issues.

Announcing his resignation, Mahata said that when he, Debashis Halder and Asfakulla Naiya were posted to hospitals they had not chosen during the counselling process for senior residents, he refused to accept the posting.

The other two doctors, Mahata said, joined their assigned hospitals as directed by the state.

Mahata’s letter also stated that he would “never compromise with the government”.

Mahata, Halder and Naiya are the three doctors who moved court against the government over not being posted to hospitals of their choice during the counselling.

“I called the formation of the executive committee undemocratic and unlawful. They could have explained why it was democratic and lawful. They did nothing of that sort, which proves that what I said was correct,” Mahata told Metro on Wednesday.