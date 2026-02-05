‘Bhaukaal’ on big screen: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘Mirzapur’ film gets release date

Mirzapur: The Film starring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi is set to hit theatres on September 4, the makers announced on Thursday. The film serves as a cinematic extension of the Prime Video series Mirzapur.

Also featuring Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal and Jitendra Kumar, the film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

Mirzapur: The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who previously helmed the hit Prime Video show.

The official handle of Excel Entertainment announced the release date with a social media post. “Ab dekhiye bhaukaal bade parde par. Watch #MirzapurTheMovie releasing at your nearest theatres on 4th September,” the caption read.

Mirzapur: The Film will see the return of Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, despite the character’s death in the second season of the series.

Mirzapur series debuted on Amazon Prime Video in 2018, followed by subsequent seasons in 2020 and 2024. The show has also been renewed for a fourth season.

Set in Uttar Pradesh, the story revolves around Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a ruthless mafia don who rules a lawless city.

Panchayat and Kota Factory star Jitendra Kumar has joined the cast of the film as Bablu Pandit, a role originally played by Vikrant Massey in the web series. In Mirzapur Season 1, Babloo died a shocking death. His character in the film is likely to face a similar fate, causing Massey to turn down the offer, as per reports.