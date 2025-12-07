MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 07 December 2025

CU to junk ‘obsolete’ course, varsity to introduce BTech in electronics next year

CU’s secretary of engineering and technology faculty said they decided to introduce the BTech in electronics because the programme better aligns with the market

Subhankar Chowdhury Published 07.12.25, 07:19 AM
Calcutta University

Calcutta University File image

Calcutta University has decided to drop its MSc in electronics science course and introduce a four-year BTech in electronics from the next academic year.

CU’s secretary of engineering and technology faculty said they decided to introduce the BTech in electronics because the programme better aligns with the
market.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The MSc in electronics science does not attract students any more. So we junked the programme. The four-year BTech in electronics will have components of the VLSI (very large-scale integrated) design and have better placement opportunities,” said secretary Amit Roy.

The MSc in electronics science, introduced in the ‘90s, was under the science faculty.

Students with a physics background would be admitted there. Those with a BSc in electronics could also apply for the programme that offered 40 seats.

The BTech in electronics will be part of the technology faculty.

CU will soon write to the AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education), seeking permission to start the BTech programme with 30 seats.

Vice-chancellor Ashutosh Ghosh said they will approach the AICTE for permission to introduce the BTech in electronics under the new programme category.

“We have to think of programmes that are needed. Otherwise, public-funded institutions will struggle. Private colleges are fast adapting to the changes. We, too, have to change. The programme at the master’s level was not attracting students,” said
Ghosh.

“We hope to attract bright students to pursue the BTech in electronics,” he said.

Teachers who taught the subject at the master’s level would be assigned BTech-level classes in electronics.

A CU official said they started the four-year BTech programmes in 2015, replacing the three-year BTEch, which could no longer attract students. A CU professor said: “It is heartening to note that CU is waking up to the reality and introducing new subjects in sync with the time.”

RELATED TOPICS

Calcutta University Science Courses Electronics BTech Programme
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Govt cap on airfare, not misery: Leash on ticket prices but IndiGo cancellations continue

The civil aviation ministry directed IndiGo, which cancelled over 800 flights on Saturday — after scrapping close to 2,000 over the past four days — to clear all pending passenger refunds by Sunday evening
Virat Kohli
Quote left Quote right

Honestly, playing the way I have in the series is the most satisfying thing for me

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT