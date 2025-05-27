Committee to hear three rooftop joints today, following high court order, KMC crackdown continues

Owners of three rooftop bars and restaurants who had petitioned Calcutta High Court against the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s decision asking them to stop operations will go to the civic body’s headquarters for a hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

“The hearing will be held on Tuesday afternoon. Besides officials of the KMC, officers from the fire services, police and the excise directorate will attend the hearing,” said the official.

The KMC, the police and the fire services had inspected 83 restaurants named in a list drawn up by Kolkata Police, but the owners of only three were called for the hearing.

“The high court had asked us to conduct a hearing after these three owners moved court. We are complying with the court’s directions,” said an official.

“We have directed the others to stop operations, and that still holds,” said the official.

On May 6, the high court ordered the KMC to allow the petitioners to be heard before taking any coercive action against them, unless there was an immediate danger to people’s lives or property.

The additional commissioner of the KMC will lead the committee that will conduct Tuesday’s hearing.

The crackdown on rooftop restaurants, bars and cafes came after mayor Firhad Hakim announced on May 2 that the city’s rooftop cafes, lounges, bars and restaurants would be shut down.

The announcement came a day after chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited the fire-ravaged Rituraj Hotel in central Calcutta, where 14 people died on April 29, and asked the business community to follow fire safety norms or face government action.

Some of the establishments on the police’s list are not on a terrace, but on a lower floor. Civic body officials said inspections revealed that some of the establishments on lower floors may have encroached on space meant to be a fire refuge.