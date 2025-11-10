Cold and dry northwesterly wind's presence drags Celsius in Calcutta below 20° due

The Celsius slid below 20° in Calcutta, for the first time this season, on Sunday as cold and dry northwesterly winds prevailed in the atmosphere.

The Met office recorded a minimum temperature of 19.2° in Alipore on Sunday. It was two degrees colder than usual. At 28.9°, the maximum was also two notches lower than usual.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday is likely to see a further drop in the night temperature, according to the forecast.

The districts were colder. In south Bengal, Bankura and Birbhum saw the minimum drop under 15° Celsius on Sunday.

“The cold and dry winds from the northern and western parts of the country are reaching the mainland. The night temperature has dropped significantly in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar and Jharkhand,” said a Met official in Calcutta.

The moisture content in the atmosphere is dipping. On Sunday, the minimum relative humidity was under 45%.

“The next four to five days are likely to see dry weather. The Celsius is likely to drop to 18° in a day or two,” the Met official said.

A national bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department on Sunday said: “Cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan on Sunday and in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand from Sunday to Tuesday.”

There is no active system that can inject moisture into Bengal. The moisture-laden winds impede the free flow of northwesterly winds. But for now, there is no such possibility, said Met officials.