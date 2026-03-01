City counts down to Eden knockout: Full house likely for India’s do-or-die game today

“Ticket achhe?” has been the most common question in the city over the past few days.

After three decades, Eden Gardens is set to host a World Cup knockout match featuring India, and Calcutta is bubbling with anticipation. The Men in Blue take on a formidable West Indies side at Eden on Sunday, with a place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup at stake.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior CAB official said he has stopped taking most calls, fearing requests for tickets he cannot fulfil. Senior police officers echoed him. With Eden’s capacity now around 67,000, a full house on Sunday is a foregone conclusion, CAB sources said.

“My son is so excited that he cannot sleep,” said Dilip Sinha Roy, a railway employee who will be in the stands with his 13-year-old son, Dhrubajyoti. The Class VII student, who attends a cricket training camp near his Dum Dum home, will be making his Eden debut.

Many of the young spectators expected to fill the stands were not born the last time India played a World Cup knockout at the venue — the 1996 ODI World Cup semi-final against Sri Lanka.

That infamous match ended in heartbreak. More than 1,00,000 spectators had turned up, but a dismal batting performance by the home team led to bottles being hurled onto the pitch and fires lit in the stands. The match referee awarded the game to Sri Lanka, who went on to lift the trophy.

“I hope Sunday turns out differently. West Indies are a solid T20 side. Their players are in demand in franchise leagues. India have to be on their toes,” said Manas Sarkar, 58, a Behala businessman who was at Eden on that fateful day in 1996 and will return on Sunday.

On the eve of the clash, Eden Gardens looked resplendent in festive colours. The Indian team bus rolled in for practice around 5.15pm to the cheers of more than 200 waiting fans. The loudest chants were reserved for Jasprit Bumrah. As soon as his lanky frame appeared, the crowd erupted into “Boom Boom Bumrah”, with the superstar waving back in acknowledgement. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, too, drew cheers.

The ticket collection centre at Mohammedan Sporting Club was abuzz with activity. Fans queued to collect tickets booked online, while others arrived hoping for over-the-counter sales, only to be told none were available. Vendors outside reported brisk sales of Team India jerseys as supporters soaked in the build-up.

Among those who stopped by were Simon Watson, 63, and his wife Fiona Watson, 53, from Leeds in West Yorkshire. Touring India, they said watching a match at Eden Gardens had long been on their bucket list.

“We came to India last week. We have always wanted to watch a match at the iconic Eden Gardens. I have seen the stadium so many times on television during the IPL,” said Simon, who works with a power supplier in England.

Sumit Roy, 27, travelled from Kalyani to collect tickets for a group of 11. “A knockout match is always do-or-die. We are looking forward to the opening partnership and hope Abhishek Sharma gets a good score,” he said.

Several fans pointed to the threat posed by West Indies players such as Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder and Sherfane Rutherford.

Pratik Sarkar, 28, said India would need early breakthroughs. “We saw a strong partnership between Holder and Rutherford against South Africa in this World Cup. That can be alarming. India need wickets in the early overs,” he said.

An avid football follower, Sarkar added that an India match at Eden was reason enough to switch sporting loyalties for the day. “It’s after three years that Eden is hosting India in a World Cup. When it’s do-or-die at our home ground, you have to be there,” he added.