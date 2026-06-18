CISF jawan posted at RG Kar arrested on sexual harassment charges

A CISF jawan posted at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on internal security duty was arrested on charges of sexual harassment of a woman he had met

while she was accompanying a family member for treatment.

The jawan was dismissed from service on Wednesday.

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Police identified the accused as Mohammad Parul Ahmed of the CISF unit at DSP, Durgapur. He had been deployed at the hospital on May 27.

Central forces were deployed on the hospital premises following the rape and murder of a junior doctor there in August 2024.

Officers of Bidhannagar police received a complaint from the woman, who alleged that the jawan, whom she had befriended, asked her to meet him outside the hospital with false promises of marriage.

According to the allegations, he recorded private moments and later blackmailed her using the videos.

The woman lodged a complaint with Narayanpur police station under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate. Based on the complaint, the jawan was detained on June 10 and subsequently arrested.

“Immediately upon receipt of information regarding the incident, the CISF took prompt cognisance of the matter and initiated departmental action against the individual. Taking an extremely serious view of the misconduct and reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards any act that undermines the discipline, integrity and image of the

Force, the CISF has taken the strictest possible action against the delinquent personnel. Accordingly, Md Parul Ahmed has been dismissed from service with immediate effect,” a CISF official said on Wednesday.