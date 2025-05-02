Chief minister Mamata Banerjee shuts Park Street hotspots over fire rule ‘flout’

Six bars and restaurants in Celica Park, formerly known as Magma House, on Park Street were shut down on Thursday after chief minister Mamata Banerjee made a surprise visit on her way from the fire-ravaged Rituraj Hotel and flagged her concerns about fire safety measures.

Rows of LPG cylinders stored on racks in multiple tiers on one side of the building’s entrance came to light after the chief minister instructed officials to lift iron shutters that covered them.

“Fifty thousand people will die if so many gas cylinders explode,” Mamata said.

“I heard about this from someone who recently visited a restaurant here. He said some four to five thousand people won’t be able to come out of the building using the narrow stairs and requested that I take immediate steps. There are two elevators, but people aren’t aware that they would not work in case of a fire,” she said.

Mayor Firhad Hakim and the fire and emergency services minister, Sujit Basu, accompanied Mamata with Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Verma and industries minister Sashi Panja.

“The mayor, police commissioner and fire services minister will meet and arrive at a decision,” Mamata said.

The chief minister also said the terrace won’t be shut for a restaurant before leaving the spot. “I had information about this particular place, so I showed it to you all.”

Sources said the three, along with senior police officers and bureaucrats, met with building representatives soon thereafter, and the decision to shut the six restaurants was taken subsequently.

Sandip Gupta, director of the Celica Park group, said the restaurants closed after the meeting were: Black Cat, Boujee House, AMPM, Moti Mahal Delux, Barbeque Nation and LMNOQ.

Located in the northwest corner of Allen Park, Celica Park comprises a cluster of multi-storied buildings, home to several popular bars, restaurants and night spots.

Metro visited the Park Street address on Thursday and found that the rows of LPG cylinders the chief minister spoke about were kept on one side of Park Centre, a 10-storey building housing commercial offices, eateries, and retail stores inside Celica Park.

“This is how it is supposed to be kept. According to the guidelines of the fire department, there is supposed to be a gas bank, which must be located outside restaurants and not inside. This gas bank must be fitted with complete depression and suppression systems,” said Vineet Khemani, legal head of the Celica Park Group.

Mamata also alleged that one of the terraces has been shut and converted into a restaurant.

“The terrace has been closed, and a restaurant has been built. Around four to five thousand people gather on holidays,” Mamata said.

“There is only one stairway to come down from there. No one has the right to shut the terrace. It is an open space. But a restaurant has been built. During an emergency, they can’t gather on the terrace.”

Asked why the administration wasn’t aware of the alleged irregularities, Mamata said owners were reluctant to take corrective measures even after the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the fire services department and the police issued notices.

“We don’t want everyone to be arrested. But they should take alternative actions,” Mamata said. “It can’t be just about business and making money. I will not spare if one life is lost.”