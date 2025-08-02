Discrepancies in gait test prompts remand plea of police for Monojit Mishra

Police sought the remand of Monojit Mishra — the prime accused in the June 25 South Calcutta Law College gang-rape — on Friday, citing discrepancies found in his gait pattern analysis.

Mishra, co-accused students Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed, and guard Pinaki Banerjee are in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court declined the plea and sent Mishra and the others back to judicial custody late on Friday. The matter will be heard next on August 5.

“Mishra, Mukherjee, and Ahmed had earlier been in police custody for 12 days, and Banerjee for 11. We received their gait analysis reports and found mismatches between the findings and their statements. They need to be reexamined,” said Sourin Ghosal, chief public prosecutor, Alipore Court.

A gait analysis compares an individual’s walking pattern to that captured in CCTV footage from the crime scene.

Mishra’s lawyer alleged he was threatened in jail and that protocols were not followed during the collection of DNA samples.

Governing body

Calcutta University on Friday removed two of its nominees from the governing body of South Calcutta Law College.

Officiating vice-chancellor Santa Datta Dey said Sibranjan Chatterjee and Yashwanti Sremanee were removed for “irregular activities of the GB beyond the university’s statute and the irregular appointment of Monojit Mishra”. Their removal comes a week after the VC said the two had failed to oppose Mishra’s appointment to the college staff.

“I have signed off on two new names who will replace Chatterjee and Sremanee,” the VC told Metro.