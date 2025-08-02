Appeal by higher education department to change Calcutta University examination date 

The higher education department has written to Calcutta University, requesting it to reschedule the examinations on August 28, as that date coincides with the foundation day of Trinamool Congress’s student wing.

A BCom fourth semester examination and a BA LLB fourth semester examination are scheduled on August 28.

The letter, signed by a senior official of the department that has been addressed to officiating vice-chancellor Shanta Datta Dey, says: “I am directed to inform you that a number of representation from the students...have been received by the department for rescheduling the examinations scheduled on the 28th August, apprehending traffic disruptions as well as massive pressure on public transportation due to procession of the students on the foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) in Kolkata and facing difficulties in reaching the examination centres in time on August 28.”

The CU officiating VC said she found the communication “unprecedented” and alleged that this suggested that “the lines between the government and the party have blurred”.

“I find it bizarre. They are so concerned because August 28 happens to be the TMCP’s foundation day. The lines between the party and the government have blurred. We are still firm on holding the examination on August 28. However, the issue will be discussed at the university’s syndicate meeting,” Datta Dey told reporters.

Registrar Debasis Das said the university would hold an emergency syndicate meeting on Monday to decide whether the date of examinations would be rescheduled.