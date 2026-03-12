Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raises LPG supply concerns, questions 25-day refill rule

Families vary in size, and enforcing a mandatory 25-day gap between LPG cylinder bookings could disadvantage larger households, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said at a meeting with oil company officials on Wednesday evening.

The Centre has mandated a 25-day interval between domestic cylinder refills.

“Some families have more members, some fewer. One family may need one cylinder, another may need two,” Mamata told a news conference after the meeting.

She emphasised the importance of uninterrupted supply for emergency sectors. “We requested them to ensure there are no disruptions in hospitals, mid-day meal schemes, hostels and domestic supply. They assured us there will be no issues in mid-day meal programmes, ICDS centres or the health sector,” she said.

Over the last few days, residents have reported difficulties booking refills via calls, with calls either going unanswered or being disconnected. “I told them calls were being disconnected, but they explained there were server issues. I asked them to resolve it,” Mamata added.

The Bengal government has also called for better coordination with oil companies. “Increase coordination with us. Provide daily updates on stock levels and supply. If needed, we can create green channels to ensure cylinders reach neighbourhoods on time,” Mamata said.

She also urged company executives not to divert LPG produced in the state elsewhere.

The state government will prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) to manage the situation, and the companies were requested to do the same.

Mamata will hold a virtual meeting with district magistrates and district police

chiefs at 4.30pm on Thursday to discuss the issue.