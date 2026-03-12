Shortage of pipes and manpower delays Amader Para Amader Samadhan projects in Kolkata

A shortage of underground drainage pipes and raw materials for road repairs has allegedly led to delays in implementing projects under the Amader Para Amader Samadhan scheme.

Responding to a councillor’s question on Wednesday, Calcutta mayor Firhad Hakim said there was still a shortage of drainage pipes, but the scarcity of road repair materials had been overcome.

Hakim said only 40% of the projects under the scheme were complete.

When the scheme was announced in July 2025, it was said that all projects would be completed by January 15.

“I have asked the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) to look for alternatives,” Hakim said.

As the state’s urban development minister, Hakim is also the chairman of the KMDA, which is executing the projects under the scheme in the Calcutta metropolitan area.

Biswarup De, the councillor for Ward 48, flagged the delays at the KMC’s monthly session on Wednesday. He also said there was a shortage of manpower.

KMC officials acknowledged that a lack of manpower was delaying the projects.

₹364.93 crore had been allocated for the Amader Para Amader Samadhan scheme.