Centre for autism introduced to train nurses for sensitising them in inclusive care

A centre for autism has introduced a training programme for nurses to sensitise them to autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions.

The programme aims to help nurses better understand the needs of individuals

with disabilities when interacting with them or providing care.

Parents of children with disabilities have raised concerns about a communication gap in hospitals and medical facilities. They say this gap can compromise the dignity of patients and create barriers to accessing necessary treatment.

The certificate programme for a duration of three months would familiarise nurses with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, which would equip them for more “sensitive handling” of patients.

“First, we will give them an overview about autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions, problems individuals face and the common manifestations of those problems. They are the first point of contact and should be able to identify the problem before seeking help,” said Jaishankar Natarajan, chief executive officer, India Autism Center.

The course will take them through various videos and group discussions on how an individual with autism can react to situations, make the nurses interact with individuals and also take them through their activities of daily living.

The training will start with 130 nurses on January 12.

“Such training is extremely critical across all sectors, and especially in service sectors, because that is where individuals with disabilities face the most exclusion,” said Sakhi Singhi, head of partnership and communication at India Autism Center.

Singhi said that such training would not only equip nurses for work in hospitals but also create freelancing opportunities for them when families require caregivers for individuals with disabilities.

Parents and those working with individuals with disabilities said that in many hospitals, the staff lack knowledge about the condition and how to communicate with them.

“A nurse or a medical professional has to understand that just as they are treating people without disabilities, it is their duty and responsibility to treat a person with disability too. For a person with disability, seeking treatment is a right,” said Arunasis Adhikari, managing trustee of a residential facility for individuals with autism.

Doctors and hospital authorities acknowledged that a gap exists, which needs to be addressed through training and sensitisation.

“There are challenges that we come across regularly. What is lacking in the nurses or the hospital staff is a humane approach towards people with disabilities. Sometimes, some staff might not be humane towards them because they are difficult to handle. We have regular classes, and we have selected a few nurses who are allocated duty there so they are conversant with how to handle such cases,” said Pradip Tondon, CEO, Belle Vue Clinic.

“But we would want to train more of our nurses if such a course is being offered,” he said.

Apurbo Ghosh, director of the Institute of Child Health, said both nurses and doctors have to know how to communicate not only with patients with disabilities but also their parents and guardians.

“An insensitive remark can be hurtful for the family and have far wider repercussions when one is dealing with special children. Such training is lacking,” said Ghosh.

Such training should not be limited to autism, but extended to any condition where communication is impaired.

“Medical professionals need to understand that patients may not be able to articulate their symptoms for various reasons, including disability, age or mental illness. Even those who can speak often struggle to explain what they are experiencing,” said Indrani Basu of Autism Society West Bengal.

Basu said there has to be a general awareness for not just autism, but cerebral palsy, Down syndrome or other conditions.

Adhikari said it is also the duty of institutions working with the disability sector to prepare them better to deal with situations.

“For example, children with disabilities will also have to be trained to wait in a hospital or a medical facility. Similarly, institutions should create a simulated experience for a dental or medical check-up so that a child is better prepared as well,” Adhikari said.