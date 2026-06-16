CBI team back at RG Kar for fresh probe into doctor rape-murder case

A CBI team was at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Monday to again probe the rape and murder of the 31-year-old junior doctor in August 2024, in which a convict is serving a life term.

The CBI sleuths spoke to hospital administration officials as part of the fresh probe ordered by Calcutta High Court. The seven-member team, led by CBI joint director (east) Rajesh Pradhan, entered the hospital with central forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said the CBI was trying to corroborate its findings on the sequence of events between the night of August 8 and the morning of August 9, 2024. The officers also visited the college principal in the Jubilee Building.

The CBI has been investigating the case since August 13, 2024.

The agency filed a chargesheet naming former Kolkata Police civic volunteer Sanjay Roy as the lone accused a few months later. A fast-track court held a speedy trial and convicted Roy of the crime.

The parents of the slain doctor challenged the verdict, expressing dissatisfaction with the CBI investigation and moving several courts.

Last month, after the Assembly election results were announced in Bengal, a division bench of Justices Sampa Sarkar and Tirthankar Ghosh began hearing the case and directed the CBI to carry out a “detailed probe” into the sequence of events.

The court also formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to continue the probe. This is the second SIT formed in the RG Kar case.

The first was set up by Kolkata Police, which arrested the accused.

Sources said the new SIT will also examine witnesses named in the CBI chargesheet who were not produced before the trial court as prosecution witnesses.

The doctor’s family has alleged that the CBI did not produce all listed witnesses during the trial. The agency had earlier said it had the discretion to decide which witnesses to present in court.

On Monday, the parents said their hopes for justice had been rekindled after the change in government in the state. The mother said several aspects still needed further investigation as they had been “overlooked” in the CBI probe so far.

“As the health minister, Mamata Banerjee has to take responsibility. She has to be in jail for this,” said the mother.