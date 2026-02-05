Police arrest two more in Kankulia gang clash close to Golpark

Police arrested two more on Wednesday, taking the total number of arrests in connection with the Kankulia violence to 19.

The accused were identified as Rakesh Banik alias Kele of Panchanantala Road and Rajib Das alias Sonu, also from the same neighbourhood.

On Wednesday afternoon, the police produced Banik and Das before a court along with the three — Babu Sona, Subho and Chanchal Naskar — who were arrested late on Tuesday evening.

Babu Sona and Subho were arrested in connectionwith a case that is different from the one for which Naskar was arrested.

Rahul Das, alias Babu Sona, and Subhankar Roy, alias Subho, were remanded in police custody till February 9.

The remaining three — who allegedly belong to a so-called Bapi Haldar gang — were remanded in police custody till February 10.

Sources said Babu Sona had picked up a business rivalry with Bapi Haldar over the control of pockets in Kasba, and the dispute snowballed into a gunfight on Sunday night.

The clash at Kankulia allegedly involved Babu Sona and his associates against Bapi Haldar’s men.

Two rounds were fired, and one of the bullets hit a man, the police said.

A team from Rabindra Sarobar police station had gone to rein in the clashing groups.

The rioters allegedly assaulted the police and damaged a police vehicle.

Following the incident, residents of Kankulia, close to Golpark, expressed their shock over the gang war in their backyard, with bullets being fired, bottles and bricks being thrown.

“We came to know about the firing incident through news channels. It is alarming because this could happen again,” said a homemaker who lives on Kankulia Road.

On Tuesday, deputy commissioner (south east division) Bholanath Pandey said raids are ongoing to apprehend others involved in the case.

“We are not going to compromise on law and order in the city. Continuous raids are being carried out to arrest other accused persons,” he said.