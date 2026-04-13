Calcutta musicians recall rigorous preparation for Asha Bhosle concert

Two musical duos from Calcutta — separated by time, style and journey — found themselves bound by a rare common thread: their dreams found fulfilment through Asha Bhosle.

For pianist Sourendro Mullick and vocalist Soumyojit Das, it all began with a simple outreach — sharing a newly composed song and hoping for a response. For composer duo Shiladitya-Raj, it was years of musical exploration that eventually led them to her doorstep.

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Asha liked Sourendro and Soumyojit’s composition — Jeno Karshaade Pasha Pashi, which had an orchestral soundscape — and agreed to record it.

What followed surprised them even more. “Our phones would suddenly ring, and we’d see her name flashing — she would call to discuss nuances, pronunciations, harkats. It was intimidating and magical at the same time.”

Ahead of the recording, Asha invited them to her home in Parel for a rehearsal. “A living legend wanted to rehearse with two debut composers — that itself was a lesson in humility and dedication.”

During that visit, she introduced them to a harmonium once used by R.D. Burman, asking them to pay their respects before beginning. For the young musicians, it was a moment of reverence as much as learning.

Their association deepened over the years. In 2019, Asha performed at their World Music Day concert in Calcutta, where she sang Yeh Nayan Dare Dare, accompanied by Sourendro on the piano.

The minimalist format, she later said, was a first for her in front of such a large audience.

Their interactions often revealed her personal warmth. During a lunch meeting in Calcutta, she spoke fondly of Bengali cuisine and shared memories of a close friend who had once guided her through recipes.

“She said she could once cook it well, but now the Bengali people around her had passed away. She fondly remembered her friend Milidi from Calcutta, who would guide her with recipes,” Soumyojit said.

“Once, she wanted to cook a Bengali fish preparation and called Milidi to confirm the recipe — but the phone went unanswered. And then it struck her… Milidi was no more.”

In 2020, plans were made to collaborate on Rabindrasangeet, with Jodi Tare Nai Chini Go selected for recording. However, the pandemic halted the project.

“In between, one evening, we called her to discuss new music. She surprised us, saying, ‘I fell asleep in the car, and suddenly Kishoreda’s music was playing… I got lost in it.’ She sounded so emotional speaking of Kishore Kumar,” Soumyojit said.

Their final major collaboration came in 2022, during Jaya Hey 2.0, commemorating 75 years of India’s independence. Despite not being in the best of health, Asha maintained her discipline — waking early for riyaaz and preparing for the recording. She also cooked for them during their visit.

Asha spoke about her experiences with legends across generations — from Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi to A.R. Rahman — offering rare insights into the craft of music.

Pujoy Asha, composed by Shiladitya-Raj, was the last Bengali Puja song that Asha recorded, in 2018.

The process unfolded over multiple “music sittings” at her Mumbai residence, where the composition was refined

in detail.

Despite being well into her 80s at the time, Asha’s discipline stood out, Shiladitya said. The recording, held at Pancham Studio in Mumbai, saw her maintain a rigorous schedule, carefully working through pitch and delivery with precision.

For Shiladitya, the experience was both overwhelming and deeply personal. Having grown up listening to Asha and R.D. Burman, the opportunity to guide her through his own composition felt like a rare honour.