High Court seeks case diary in attempted murder case against TMC councillor Mrinmoy Das

Justice Subhra Ghosh of Calcutta High Court on Friday directed police to produce the case diary in the alleged attempted murder case against Trinamool Congress South Dum Dum councillor Mrinmoy Das.

The judge also asked the police to provide adequate security to the victim, Ranjit Karmakar and his family, and fixed the matter for hearing on November 28.

Karmakar’s wife Ruby, a resident of Nagerbazar, had lodged a complaint at Dum Dum police station alleging that the accused had poured petrol on her husband’s body and set him ablaze.

Following the complaint, the South Dum Dum councillor and other accused in the case moved anticipatory bail pleas before the high

court.

In the FIR, Ruby had named the councillor and some of his party colleagues, who allegedly poured petrol on her husband and set him ablaze in front of their house on October 22 after a Kali Puja immersion. The family had also accused councillor Das of trying to influence the

case.

Three persons have been arrested in this case so far.

Appearing for the councillor, his lawyer said: “My client is in no way connected to the incident. He has been implicated in this case because of political rivalry. A proper investigation should be conducted.”

The counsel appearing for the state said: “After receiving the complaint, the police have arrested three men. The investigation is underway.”

The state lawyer added that the councillor had also been interrogated.

After hearing both the parties, Justice Subhra Ghosh fixed the matter for hearing on November 28.