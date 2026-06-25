Calcutta HC denies urgent hearing of Abhishek Banerjee’s plea to travel abroad for treatment

The high court on Wednesday refused a plea for an urgent hearing of a petition seeking relaxation of an earlier order that barred Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee from leaving the country without permission from the court.

Abhishek had sought an expedited hearing of his appeal seeking permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appearing for him, his legal team requested an early hearing of the petition filed on Tuesday, seeking relaxation of the May 22 order to allow him to undergo specialised treatment overseas for his eye that was “badly affected in a road accident in 2016”.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya said: “The treatment can be done here also.” He asked the lawyers to mention the case for hearing in the first week of July.

The petition stems from a criminal case lodged against Abhishek over alleged adverse remarks made against Union home minister Amit Shah at a rally. Abhishek had moved the court for anticipatory bail.

On May 22, the judge granted him interim conditional protection till July 31. As part of the conditions, Abhishek was directed to deposit his passport with the CID and was restrained from leaving the country without prior permission of the court.

“At a time when the party to which Abhishek belongs is facing several criminal cases following the change in the state’s political scenario, there is apprehension that he may try to leave the country to avoid punitive action,” a member of the state’s legal team said on Wednesday.