ZSI summit to reveal discoveries as India’s biodiversity records get major update

The Zoological Survey of India will unveil its animal and plant discoveries for 2025 at its 111th foundation day programme at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium on June 30.

The Calcutta-headquartered ZSI, the country’s oldest taxonomic research organisation, will host the Animal Taxonomic Summit-2026 from June 30 to July 2.

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Established in 1916, the ZSI functions under the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change. As the country’s leading institution for faunal exploration and research, it has played a key role in expanding taxonomic knowledge, enhancing understanding of India’s biodiversity and contributing to global scientific research.

Bhupender Yadav, Union minister of environment, forest and climate change, and Swapan Dasgupta, Bengal finance minister, are scheduled to attend the programme.

They will release the publications of the ZSI and BSI (Botanical Survey of India), Animal Discoveries-2025 and Plant Discoveries-2025, respectively, comprising new species and new records added to the Indian biodiversity database.

ZSI will also unveil Version 3.0 of the Fauna of India Checklist on June 30.

“This updated compilation, building upon decades of research and the initial version released in July 2024, details 1,05,953 species and subspecies. The checklist encompasses all forms of life from protists (a highly diverse group of mostly single-celled organisms) to large mammals.

This project is spearheaded by Dhriti Banerjee, ZSI director, and a collaborative team of over 185 experts.

“It underscores the ongoing commitment to taxonomic accuracy. It integrates continuous updates, incorporates newly discovered species, and meticulously records distribution patterns, thereby affirming India’s rich faunal heritage,” Banerjee said at a news conference in the run-up to the programme.

“Notably, insects, particularly beetles, moths, and bees, exhibit the highest diversity within the checklist, while fishes lead among vertebrates. The ZSI intends to update this comprehensive checklist annually. These initiatives will ensure its enduring relevance and accessibility for researchers, policymakers, and the general public alike.”

To commemorate 111 years, ZSI organised a 111-hour hackathon on “traditional knowledge on biodiversity conservation”.

The grand finale will be held on June 29, and the top three teams will be awarded on June 30. The hackathon was conducted across its 16 regional centres. The event brought together students, researchers, and innovators from diverse backgrounds.

A total of 360 teams registered to participate, while 192 teams were shortlisted. The team that ranked first in each of the 16 regional centres was chosen to compete in the national-level competition in Dehradun. From this event, the top five teams advanced to the grand finale.