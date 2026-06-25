Garden Reach warehouse collapse: 20 rescued workers admitted to SSKM, two critical

Twenty people rescued from the rubble of the collapsed warehouse in

Garden Reach were admitted to SSKM Hospital on Wednesday.

Two of them were critical, while the remaining 18 were “out of danger”, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said after visiting the injured at the hospital’s trauma care unit in the evening.

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The injured suffered multiple fractures, cuts and bruises, sources said.

“Twenty persons are under treatment. Two of them are critical, while the rest

are out of danger,” Suvendu said.

“Five people have died so far,” he said.

The injured included one woman.

Five men rescued from the debris were declared dead on arrival at SSKM Hospital.

Suvendu said most of

the workers were from Munger and adjoining areas of Bihar.

The rescued workers were brought to SSKM Hospital through the afternoon.

At times, ambulances arrived with two or three injured persons together; at others, only one was brought in, depending on the progress of the rescue operation.

Multiple ambulances of the state health department and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation had been stationed outside the Garden Reach site.

Suvendu said health minister Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay and health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam would remain at the hospital overnight to monitor treatment of the injured.

The chief secretary and the home secretary would stay at the collapse site, Suvendu added.