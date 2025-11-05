MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Body found in New Town's deserted stretch, BDO under scanner of doubt behind murder

Swapan Kamilla from Midnapore used to run a small store from a rented property in Salt Lake’s Duttabad

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 05.11.25, 05:06 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A man whose decomposed body was found in a bush along a deserted stretch of New Town last Wednesday has been identified as a jewellery workshop owner who was last seen allegedly being forced into a car by a government officer.

Swapan Kamilla from Midnapore used to run a small store from a rented property in Salt Lake’s Duttabad.

According to the complaint lodged by the family, the shop’s landlord called Kamilla's wife a few days ago to inform her that a BDO, Prasanta Barman, was looking for him, claiming some ornaments stolen from his house had been sold to her husband.

Kamilla and his father-in-law reached the city from Midnapore on October 28. He was allegedly kidnapped the same day.

“The family alleged that one of the men who kidnapped Kamilla had gone to their Midnapore home a few months ago looking for him while he was in Odisha,” said an officer of Bidhannagar City Police.

The accused BDO, Prasanta Barman, is posted in Jalpaiguri's Rajganj. He did not respond to calls and text messages from Metro.

