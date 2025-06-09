MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Blood donation camp by Sikh community to mark 40 years of Operation Blue Star

More than 100 people donated blood at the camp, organised by the Gurdwara Behala Prabandhak Committee on Diamond Harbour Road

Our Special Correspondent Published 09.06.25, 09:54 AM
Representational image

The Sikh community marked 40 years of Operation Blue Star with a blood donation camp on Sunday.

More than 100 people donated blood at the camp, organised by the Gurdwara Behala Prabandhak Committee on Diamond Harbour Road.

“A lot of blood was shed 40 years ago. Now, people are donating blood to save lives,” said an organiser.

Akal Takht, the highest seat of Sikhism at Amritsar’s Sri Harmandir Sahib, better known as the Golden Temple, was partially destroyed during a controversial and bloody military operation in June 1984 against Khalistani separatists by the Indira Gandhi government.

On October 31 that year, two Sikh guards of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi shot her dead, allegedly in retaliation for Operation Blue Star.

The assassination was followed by a pogrom of Sikhs in many parts of the country, with several Congress leaders implicated in the violence.

“Today’s blood donation camp is a testament to the indomitable spirit of service that defines our community. By remembering the sacrifices of Gallughara (genocide) 1984, we are not just honouring the past but also building a future where acts of kindness and humanity become the cornerstone of our society,” said Satnam Singh Ahluwalia, general secretary of Gurdwara Behala.

Lok Sabha MP Mala Roy, Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque and mayoral council members Debasish Kumar and Tarak Singh were present at the camp.

