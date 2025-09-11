Bengal plans bill to curb private school fee hikes; minority institutions exempt

The Bengal government will table a bill to regulate fees of private non-minority schools in the winter session of the Assembly, an education department official said on Wednesday.

The draft was approved by the governor last week, and the bill will be tabled in the winter session, the official said.

Once the Assembly passes the bill, it will become an Act with the governor’s ascent.

The official said minority educational institutions have not been included in the bill’s ambit.

In August 2023, the state cabinet had approved a plan to set up a commission like the one to regulate private hospitals to deal with complaints of indiscriminate fee hikes and charges levied by private schools.

On March 11, education minister Bratya Basu told the Assembly that the education department had received complaints about “exorbitant fees charged by private schools and their poor infrastructure”.

“We want to bring a bill to address the complaints,” he added.

Sources in the department said the bill has proposed a grade system instead of putting all schools in one bracket.

“The commission will be assigned the responsibility of fixing the fee structures for the different categories of private schools...,” the official said.