Back on track with eye on sky; housing complexes revive Puja spirit but cautious about forecast

After two days of bright sunshine, Durga Puja celebrations are back on track at housing complexes across the city, though organisers remain anxious about more rain in the forecast.

Several pujas were inaugurated on Friday, with others set to open formally on Saturday, Mahapanchami. However, pandals have barely dried and organisers are still checking lights for damage. Another spell of heavy rain could undo all their recovery efforts.

The devastation from Tuesday’s downpour was severe. Roads inside complexes turned into rivers, cars were submerged up to their windshields, and homes lost power. More than 250mm of rain fell in just a few hours — far exceeding what anyone expected despite Monday’s weather warnings.

At Udita Housing Complex, workers raced to save the sprawling 50ft x 50ft pandal built on the complex’s central lawn. The structure, part of the puja’s 25th anniversary celebration, faced threats from massive waterlogging that undermined its elegant columns and caused roof leaks.

“The people who built the pandal worked tirelessly to save it on Wednesday and Thursday,” said Anjan Banerjee, president of Udita Utsav Committee. The team is now inspecting the decorative lights, many of which were drenched on Tuesday.

Even the 96-year-old craftsman making Udita’s idol faced challenges when rain threatened his Howrah studio. Despite the setback, the idol reached the pandal safely on Friday night.

At Hiland Park, the puja was inaugurated on Friday. The idol that came from a nearby studio was under knee-deep water on Tuesday. “A small portion of the base of the idol had melted but the artists managed to repair it in time,” said Bharati Ganguly, president, Hiland Park Utsav Committee.

Not all pujas escaped damage. At Calcutta Greens’ Chhayanat complex, six ceiling fans in the pandal were damaged beyond repair when the structure was completely waterlogged.

The immediate crisis has passed, but anxiety remains high. Rain is forecast for each of the next seven days, with heavy rainfall specifically predicted for October 2.

“We are on track. But any fresh spell of heavy rain will be damaging,” said Ashis Biswas, organiser of the puja at Diamond Residency in Behala. His sentiment echoes across the city, where even half of Tuesday’s rainfall could spell disaster for the outdoor celebrations.

Friday offered hope with hot, sunny morning weather, though afternoon showers and lingering clouds served as reminders of the precarious situation.

The week’s challenges have brought out remarkable community solidarity. Residents of Urbana have been visiting flood-affected neighbours in Anandapur colonies, bringing groceries and other essential supplies.

“Our puja is safe, but many homes in our neighbourhood are not. The residents suffered losses that will take a long time to get past,” said a resident of Urbana.