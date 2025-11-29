Assam man arrested for jeweller's murder, electronic evidence proves link: Police

One more person was arrested on Thursday from Assam in connection with the murder of jeweller Swapan Kamilla in New Town.

Bidhannagar police identified the man as Govinda Sarkar, whose alleged involvement has been found in the incident, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarkar is the fifth person to have been arrested in this case. Six people have been named as suspects by the police.

The sixth accused — who has been named in the complaint letter — is Prasanta Barman, the block development officer (BDO) of Rajganj.

Barman obtained anticipatory bail from a court in Barasat earlier this week.

Till Friday, the police have arrested Barman’s driver Raju Dhali, his alleged acquaintances — Tufan Thapa, Sajal Sarkar and Vivekananda Sarkar.

Police sources said they have electronic evidence to prove the involvement of the accused men in the murder, as they were “last seen” with the deceased.

“We also have the statement of multiple witnesses who saw these men assault the victim,” said a senior officer of Bidhannagar city police.

Kamilla, whose body was found in an abandoned stretch in New Town on October 29, was allegedly kidnapped from his jewellery workshop at Duttabad in Salt Lake on October 28.

His family had alleged that BDO Rajganj Prasanta Barman was looking for him after he came to know that gold ornaments stolen from his house had been handed over to Kamilla.

Allegations have also emerged that on October 28, Barman and his associates went to Duttabad and allegedly kidnapped Kamilla in a beacon-fitted car and took him to a building in New Town where he often stayed.

Last week, the police reconstructed the crime scene related to Kamilla’s murder to ascertain the sequence of events that led to his death.

The accused, who were in custody, were taken to Duttabad, from where Kamilla was kidnapped. Then they were taken to the building in New Town where the jeweller was possibly killed.

Earlier, the cops had seized the car that was allegedly used to transport the body from the building in New Town and dumped it a few kilometres away, along a deserted stretch.

The police are reported to have found that the car is registered in the name of a person whose address is in Purbachal, Madhyamgram, North 24-Parganas. Forensic examination of the vehicle is being carried out, the police said.