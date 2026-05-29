Arrested DCP Santanu Sinha Biswas seeks grade-I prison status citing threat to life

The arrested deputy commissioner of police, Santanu Sinha Biswas, has a threat to life and should be awarded grade-I status in prison, his lawyer told a court on Thursday.

“As a senior officer who has served several police stations, my client has investigated many sensitive cases. Many of the accused are still in jail because of the investigations,” Santanu’s advocate told the court.

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“Considering his threat, he should be awarded grade-I status in prison.”

Officers in the West Bengal Correctional Services department said a prisoner, awarded grade-I status, is usually lodged in a single cell or one less crowded, allowed access to personal clothing, desks, and approved reading materials, including newspapers, and is often served better food.

“A judge typically grants this status considering the safety concerns and the threats an inmate is likely to face,” an officer of the department said.

The court remanded Sinha Biswas in judicial custody till June 1,

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Sinha Biswas on May 14 for his alleged involvement in grabbing land in Calcutta and the adjoining areas, using his influence as a senior police officer and allegedly in collusion with two others, Jay Kamdar, a Behala-based realtor, and Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu.

Sinha Biswas has served as the officer in charge of multiple police stations across several divisions of Kolkata Police. He was the deputy commissioner (II) of Kolkata Police’s Special Branch during his arrest.

The ED’s counsel told the court that the investigating agency was unaware of why Sinha Biswas needed grade I status.