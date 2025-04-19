Another Odisha-Kolkata drug route busted: 36 Kg cannabis seized, six arrested near Nabanna

Kolkata: Six persons were arrested by Kolkata Police on Saturday morning around 11 am and seized approximately 36 kgs of cannabis.

The Narcotics Cell, Detective Department acted upon credible sources to nab the six at the road instruction of Khidirpore area near the Vidyasagar Setu, close to the state secretariat Nabanna.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six were arrested near Nabanna (Our Correspondent)

Those arrested were identified as Dipankar Mondal, Mrityunjoy Mondal, Biswajit Bhandari, Rupak Yadav, Samir Kayal; all residents of Dakshin Mamudpur 24 Parganas. The sixth arrested was Pritam Adhikary from Bibirhat, South 24 Parganas.

The arrested were travelling from Odisha, where they allegedly bought the cannabis and came to Kolkata. A case has been registered at Hasting Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

A total of 36kgs was seized by Kolkata Police (Our Correspondent)

A month back Kolkata Police arrested two persons for transporting 62.4 kgs of cannabis in the early hours of the morning at the AJC Bose - Belvedere Road junction.

Following that arrest, Kolkata Police had also arrested four persons for carrying 65kgs of cannabis in their bags at Dharmatala Bus Stand. While these are all individual cases and the police do not believe that there is any link, the cannabis has all come from Odisha in each case.