65-year-old woman found dead at Beleghata home; son detained for questioning

A 65-year-old woman was found dead at her home on Kabi Sukanta Sarani in Beleghata on Saturday afternoon.

Nandita Basu was found lying in her room with blood oozing from her mouth around 1.50pm, police said.

She was taken to NRS Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police investigators said Nandita had possibly succumbed to an assault.

Nandita's 35-year-old son, Mainak, used to stay with her. He was detained for interrogation, a police officer said.

The Basus have a tenant on the ground floor of their house.

“The tenant said she heard loud music was playing at a high volume on the first floor on Friday night. It went on till 10.30pm,” a senior officer of Beleghata police station said.

“Mainak did not do anything for living,” the officer added.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was drawn up at Beleghata police station.

Officers said they were awaiting the post-mortem report.