Stories of grit shine at 30th Telegraph School Awards for Excellence 2025

Seventeen-year-old Prem Singh had “a lot of free time” to study as he battled with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Confined to his home for six months during treatment, with weekly hospital visits for chemotherapy, Prem channelled his isolation into academic excellence — scoring a remarkable 93.25 per cent in his ISC examinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Prem received the Surrendra Paul Memorial Award for Courage at the International Institute of Hotel Management’s Telegraph School Awards for Excellence 2025 — the programme’s 30th edition, held in association with The Bhawanipur Education Society College, Adamas University, and Exide.

“The award is an encouragement. Receiving it in front of so many people on a stage like this makes you feel like a fighter,” said Prem, a student at Agrasain Boys’ School in Liluah.

The teenager endured six cycles of chemotherapy, some scheduled between his practical exams. “Unlike other students, I got a chair to sit because chemotherapy would leave me dizzy, fatigued, and breathless if I used the stairs,” he said, describing how he powered through three-hour exam sessions despite his condition.

Stage full of courage

Prem was among many young fighters celebrated at Saturday’s inaugural ceremony at South City International School. Students, parents, and teachers, some of whom travelled from over 200km away — many arriving the night before to ensure they wouldn’t miss the four-hour celebration of academic excellence, co-

curricular achievements, and “something deeper in life.”

“The Telegraph School Awards is in its 30th edition. In a world where things don’t last more than 30 seconds, to have a movement last and grow for 30 years is indeed an achievement,” noted co-host Raisa O’Brien.

The stage showcased remarkable stories of determination:

Riddhi Roy, a Class IX student at Jyotirmoy Public School, was born with spina bifida affecting his spine and spinal cord. Using walking sticks and wearing caliper shoes, Riddhi insisted on climbing the stage stairs independently to receive his Surrendra Paul Memorial Award for Courage.

Seven-year-old Jaishnabi Mukhopadhyay of Birla High School Mukundapur became the youngest awardee. Born with a dysfunctional bladder, she underwent nine reconstructive surgeries by age four and attended school with a catheter. Yet hers was the broadest smile in the auditorium.

Eight-year-old Ahashkar Dey battles osteogenesis imperfecta, which causes fragile bones and limits movement.

“In sports, he solves the puzzle while someone else runs on the track for him. That’s how he participates,” said Sudeshna Ghoshal, principal of HP Ghosh Memorial School.

Beyond health battles

The awards recognized courage in many forms.

Sneha Sarkar, 16, of Balti High School in Basirhat, prevented a 30-year-old man from marrying a 15-year-old girl after being sensitised about trafficking dangers through the NGO Kolkata Mary Ward Social Centre.

Adrij Ghosh, 13, developed walking difficulties after COVID-19, while Ayush Mishra, a 16-year-old wheelchair user battling a rare disease, travelled from Asansol the previous evening to collect his award.

Honouring dedication

Recognition extended beyond students to educatorsand families making extraordinary contributions. Ashima Chakraborty, a 63-year-old Hindi and Sanskrit teacher at Guru Teg Bahadur Public School in Durgapur, received the Dr Mrs N B O’Brien Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award For a Teacher after 38 years of teaching — not just her school students, but children from marginalised families in her neighbourhood.

Bidyut Baran and Sudakshina Adhikary, who lost their 23-year-old daughter in 2020, received the Abhirup Bhadra Memorial ‘Thank You Baba-Maa’ Award for instituting scholarships at their daughter’s former school and college — Holy Child Institute Girls’ Higher Secondary School and Bethune College.

About 1,500 certificates were distributed to students, teachers, parents,and institutions during Saturday’s ceremony.

“This initiative recognises young girls and boys while giving schools criteria to improve skills in academics, co-curricular activities, and sports,” said Ravi Todi, director of South City International School.

The concluding ceremony will be held at Science City auditorium from 10am next Saturday.

Additional reporting by Samarpita Banerjee