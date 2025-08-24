Art teacher thrashed by group in Belgharia for protesting against public drinking

A group of young men and a woman allegedly assaulted an art teacher in Belgharia early Saturday morning after he protested against their drinking in public.

The incident, which occurred around 6am near a pond at Nandannagar in Belgharia, was captured on CCTV camera. The footage shows Nirupam Pal, a man in his early 40s, being repeatedly punched and kicked.

Police arrested the woman later in the day and said they were looking for the others seen in the footage.

Pal told police he had objected to the group drinking openly in daylight. “I asked them why they were drinking in the open and early in the morning. One of them first attacked me, and subsequently, the others joined him,” Pal said.

Based on Pal’s complaint with Belgharia police station, the cops reached the spot and spoke to some eyewitnesses.

A senior officer said that CCTV footage showed Pal getting off his two-wheeler and approaching the group.

“As the complainant was returning to start his two-wheeler, one of the youths walked up to him and began punching him. A woman initially tried to stop the youth from assaulting the complainant. But later, when others joined, she too beat him up,” the police officer said.

The police identified the woman as Madira Mukherjee. She was arrested from Nimta, adjoining Belgharia.

“We have managed to identify the rest of the group members. They will be arrested soon,” the officer said.