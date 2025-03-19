Kolkata: Police seize 62.4 kg cannabis, arrest two from AJC Bose-Belvedere road junction

The Kolkata Police seized 62 packs of cannabis inside a pick-up truck at the crossing of AJC Bose road and Belvedere road in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

The total package weighed around 62.4 kgs is worth an estimated 2.52 lakhs. The cops also found Rs. 3.40 lakhs from Sariful Mollah and Lutfur Rahman, both were arrested.

Picture: Sourced by the Correspondent.

According to the Kolkata Police, both were inside the pick up truck when a patrol van from the Hastings police station spotted them around 4.35 am. When the patrol van asked the duo what they were doing early in the morning, the two could not offer any satisfactory answer.

Before they could attempt to flee from the spot, the cops had surrounded the vehicle and carried out a search.

The cops suspect that the two had sold some of the cannabis and the money found on them was from the proceeds. They are trying to find out to whom they had sold and other members involved in the smuggling of cannabis into Bengal from the adjoining states.

“The stuff that was found on them had come from Odisha. Investigation into the case is still on,” said Rupesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police (Crime).

Mollah is a resident of Mograhat in South Parganas, while his accomplice Rahman resides in Tiljala’s GJ Khan Road.