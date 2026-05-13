Women’s group slams exclusion of disenfranchised female voters from Annapurna Bhandar scheme

The state unit of the All India Progressive Women’s Association (AIPWA), the women’s wing of the CPI(ML) Liberation, has condemned the new state government’s decision to exclude women whose names were deleted from the revised electoral rolls from the list of beneficiaries under the Annapurna Bhandar scheme, which has replaced Lakshmir Bhandar.

"The SIR has been particularly harsh on women, especially marginalised women.... In this situation, the announcement by the minister for women and child welfare and social welfare is deeply disturbing and violates democratic rights," the association said in a press note.

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“We will introduce the Annapurna Bhandar for women from June 1. Women will receive ₹3,000 a month. But those still… being verified by the tribunals will not be included in the list of beneficiaries for the time being,” Agnimitra Paul, the minister for women & child welfare and social welfare, as well as municipal affairs, said on Monday.