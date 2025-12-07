Air-conditioned government bus hits Eken Babu actor’s car near Charu Market

Actor Anirban Chakraborty’s car was hit by an air-conditioned government bus near Charu Market on Saturday morning.

The actor, popular for his screen portrayal of the sleuth Eken Babu, escaped unhurt. But the rear windshield of his car was smashed, and the boot was dented under the impact.

The incident occurred around 10.30am on the Exide-bound flank of SP Mukherjee Road under Tollygunge Railway Bridge.

Police said the actor was in the rear seat.

“A bus hit the car from behind and smashed the rear windscreen. The actor escaped unhurt. The bus has been impounded, and the driver has been detained,” said an officer of the Charu Market police station.

The actor alleged that the driver of the bus misbehaved with him after the accident.

“The driver tried to flee. He claimed that it was just a small accident and asked me to give way so that he could drive away. However, I held my ground and called the police, who arrived promptly and did the needful,” Chakraborty said.