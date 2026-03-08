CISCE urges schools to ignore exam paper leak rumours circulating on various platforms

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has urged schools to ignore the rumours purportedly circulating on various platforms regarding a leak of question papers for the current ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) exams.

“The CISCE has taken all necessary precautions and stringent measures to maintain the sanctity and security of the examination process, including the safe handling of question papers,” the council told school heads.

“This is to inform you that certain false rumours have been circulating on various platforms regarding the alleged leakage of question papers for the ongoing ICSE and ISC exams,” the council said.

The council has asked schools not to fall prey to such rumours and disregard any “misleading information” on social media.

“Schools are requested not to fall prey to such false rumours and to advise students, parents and staff members accordingly. CISCE assures all stakeholders that the ICSE and ISC examinations 2026 are being conducted in a smooth, secure and fair manner. Any misleading information being circulated on social media or other platforms should be disregarded,” the council said.

Several principals said the council has introduced several checks to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the exams.

This year, every ICSE and ISC question paper carries a seal that candidates have to break when the reading time begins. In addition, every question paper has a unique identification number and includes a watermark that extends across the pages, a strategy intended to curb paper leaks, Metro had reported earlier.

A unique identification number and a watermark on each page make a question paper identifiable in case of a leak, a school principal said.