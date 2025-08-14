AAI unveils ‘Art Gallery of Unsung Heroes’ at Kolkata Airport ahead of Independence Day

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday inaugurated an 'Art Gallery of Unsung Heroes' at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport here as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga celebrations.

The gallery, inaugurated by airport director PR Beuria in the presence of senior AAI officials and representatives from CISF, customs, immigration, airlines and Kalyanmayee, AAI Women Welfare Association, showcases artistic tributes to lesser-known freedom fighters, reformers and visionaries.

"This gallery is a humble tribute to those whose sacrifices and efforts shaped our nation's journey to freedom. We hope that every traveller who passes through this space will pause to reflect on their legacy and draw inspiration from their courage," Beuria said.

The initiative aims to raise awareness among passengers about the role of such figures in India's Independence and nation-building, featuring paintings, sketches and narratives depicting their stories.

